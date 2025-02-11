LSU Football Locks in Official Visit with Top-100 Defensive Lineman
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers at the Under Armour All-American Game in early January.
McCoy, the No. 6 rated defensive lineman in America, joined LSU's Top-5 2026 Recruiting Class as the sixth addition after a rigorous recruiting process, but it was short-lived after backing off of his pledge last week.
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign where he received an invite to Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
The prized four-star committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
Then, after being committed to LSU for roughly four weeks, McCoy is back on the market after decommitting from Kelly's program last Monday.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
One of those programs: Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
During the final weekend of January, McCoy took a trip over to Oxford for a visit with Kiffin and Co. despite remaining committed to the LSU Tigers at the time.
A hot commodity in the recruiting scene ahead of what many expect to be a dominant senior campaign, Ole Miss remains in the mix for his services after being in Oxford two of the last three weekends.
McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers and others down the stretch of his recruitment.
He's been on the radar of several program over his three seasons of prep ball after hauling in offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, USC and Oregon, among others.
Now, he's set to officially visit five different programs: LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn. Florida and Texas A&M.
McCoy will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 20th for his official visit to LSU, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hold five commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a handful of talented Louisiana natives.
The Louisiana Headliners:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
