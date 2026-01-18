Lane Kiffin and LSU Football Hosting Elite Colorado Transfer Jordan Seaton on Visit

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has arrived in Baton Rouge for his visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, LSU Tigers On SI has learned.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal market and is coming off of visits to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes this week.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder arrived in Boulder as a true freshman in 2024 with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately tossing him in the mix where he started all 13 games in year one - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are getting a crack at the No. 1 available prospect in the Transfer Portal - and the No. 4 overall player in the market across this year's cycle.

LSU will battle multiple schools for Seaton's services - including the Oregon Ducks - where the top-ranked transfer will visit on Monday.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

