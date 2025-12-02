LSU Football Loses Commitment From Top-10 WR in Louisiana, Flips to Ole Miss Rebels
Tullos (La.) Tiago High three-star wide receiver Kervin Johnson Jr. has flipped his commitment away from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Johnson, a Top-10 wideout in Louisiana, hopped on board in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the LSU Tigers just one day after Brian Kelly was fired in late October, but will now head elsewhere.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the Bayou State with the LSU Tigers officially extending an offer in October where he wasted no time in pledging to the hometown team.
Johnson quickly pounced on the opportunity and flipped his commitment away from Louisiana Tech to suit up for the hometown program, but now after stints pledged to the Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, he's committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.
With Lane Kiffin now calling the shots in Baton Rouge, he's eyeing his guys to take over the program with multiple flips expected within the next 24 hours.
The current expectation is that Johnson will sign with the Ole Miss Rebels during the Early Signing Period and make things official.
Along with Johnson, the LSU Tigers lost a commitment from a fellow Top-10 wide receiver in Louisiana - Kenny Darby.
The Lost Commitment: Kenny Darby
Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby has backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.
Darby, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, went public with a pledge to the program last November after receiving an offer from his "dream school" following a game day visit to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot,1 175-pounder is one of the most prolific wideouts in the 2026 Recruiting Class where he now opens things up with less than 24 hours until the Early Signing Period kicks off.
“I want to be a part of that and they put wide receivers in the draft every year,” Darby told On3 Sports after his commitment. “They develop receivers and they are WRU.
"I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I feel like I fit the mode of an LSU wide receiver.”
Despite a pledge to LSU, other schools remained in his ear down the stretch as he navigates his recruitment process - also taking a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Darby took to social media early Tuesday morning revealing that he would be signing with the LSU Tigers this week during the Early Signing Period kicking off, but with Lane Kiffin now in town, his staff has begun putting their touch on the 2026 Recruiting Class.
