LSU Football Makes Impression on No. 1 Tight End in America Following Visit
Ruston (La.) tight end Ahmad Hudson continues his rise as a coveted prospect in the Bayou State after a dominant sophomore campaign for his prep squad.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Class, has reeled in offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others, with Brian Kelly's program turning up the heat.
The star athlete is a dual-sport star for Ruston. He shines on both the gridiron and hardwood on the prep scene while also receiving an offer from Matt McMahon's LSU Tigers last fall.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
Now, Hudson's recruitment is beginning to take off with the LSU Tigers separating themselves from the pack, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
Last week, the recruiting guru logged an expert prediction in favor of LSU winning out for Hudson's services.
Hudson returned to Baton Rouge on Saturday for the program's Junior Day event where he had the chance to talk shop with new tight ends coach Alex Atkins, Brian Kelly and more.
The visit also gave the coveted 2027 star another opportunity to soak in the scenes of Death Valley alongside several prospects in the Bayou State. Hudson has already visited campus on multiple occasions.
LSU continues pushing all the right buttons in Hudson's recruitment. The coveted athlete has described LSU as a "special place,' according to On3 Sports, and is feeling the love from the program.
It'll be intriguing to monitor his recruitment as it ramps up over the next few months. A superstar athlete with limitless potential, all eyes will be on his recruitment.
Another 2027 priority prospect that was in town this weekend was Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian quarterback Peyton Houston.
The Quarterback Visitor: Peyton Houston
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Class as a coveted prospect by Southeastern Conference programs.
Houston, who has reeled in offers from Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and more, has become a household name in the rising junior class.
The Bayou State star is a player that LSU has firmly on the program's radar after extending an offer last fall with coach Joe Sloan making the call.
The 2027 Recruiting Cycle is loaded with talent in The Boot at the quarterback position with Houston and Elijah Haven being a pair of names to keep tabs on.
For Houston, he dominated the prep scene for his Evangel Christian squad.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
The Bayou State star set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
