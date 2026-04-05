LSU Football Makes Major Move for Dynamic Notre Dame Fighting Irish EDGE Target

Downington (Penn.) four-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday morning for a check-in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Sesay checks in as the No. 5 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers making sure to battle for the talented prospect that sits as the No. 38 overall recruit in the country as evaluators salivate at the potential he attains.

"Long and fluid edge defender that has a chance to be a havoc-creator for a College Football Playoff contender with his gap-closing burst and pursuit range. Stands tall at 6-foot-5 and should eventually carry 235 pounds or more with his larger features. Shoots out of both a two and three-point stance with little wasted motion as he builds speed and cuts down escape paths for both quarterbacks and running backs," 247Sports wrote.

"Efficiently redirects with his agility and play recognition. Tends to win with speed on the corner, but can also play through contact and further mass will only help improve block destruction. Already finding success on stunts and should offer some value as a situational interior rusher, especially as he adds weight. Projects as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can rack up negative plays with his burst and tackle radius."

Courtesy of Abraham Sesay via X.

The LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles have emerged as legit contenders in Sesay's recruitment with sources telling LSU Tigers On SI that he was in Baton Rouge on Saturday for Spring Camp practice.

Now, as his recruitment takes off, Kiffin and Co. remain a team to watch as the Bayou Bengals intensify their pursuit for one of America's top prospects.

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