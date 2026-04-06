LSU Football Makes Major Move for Elite Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Las Vegas (Nev.) IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland has narrowed his focus to 11 schools this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders fighting for his pledge.

McFarland checks in as the No. 4 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore intensifying their pursuits for his commitment amid a significant stretch in his process.

The 5-foot-8, 176-pound speedster has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

McFarland made the decision this offseason to expedite his recruitment - making the move to skip his junior campaign and reclassify into the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - departing the 2028 class.

During IMG Academy's first six games that stats were available last fall across the 2025 season, McFarland hauled in 20 passes for 414 yards and scored seven touchdowns - routinely making the highlight reel play in his sophomore campaign.

Courtesy of Eric McFarland's X.

"Eric McFarland was a big play waiting to happen during the Polynesian Bowl. The 2027 pass catcher accounted for multiple chunk plays during Friday’s game. He scored the game’s second touchdown, taking a reverse to the house from 35 yards out," Rivals wrote.

"Later, he got loose down the seam on a vertical route for a 31-yard gain. McFarland made a case as the quickest and fastest player at the Polynesian Bowl and showed excellent burst and balance as an open field runner. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder is a versatile offensive weapon and finished the game with 101 yards from scrimmage."

The big-play threat is now down to 11 schools: LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and UNLV.

NEWS: Elite 2027 WR Eric McFarland is down to 11 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’9 175 WR from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ’27 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/3UJux12kBx pic.twitter.com/FAt7LOWplO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 5, 2026

Kiffin and Co. have emerged as threats in McFarland's recruitment this offseason, but it's the Texas A&M Aggies that appear to be gaining momentum according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, the Bayou Bengals remain a team to monitor as McFarland presses the reset button after locking in 11 programs that are piquing his interest.

More LSU News:

LSU Football 'Making Major Push' for No. 1 WR in America Committed to SEC Rival

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