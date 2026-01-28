LSU Football Recruiting Notebook: Lane Kiffin Battling for America's Top Prospects

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are picking up steam in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff traveling across America this week to visit with priority targets.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the primary focus was on utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal in the short term to rebuild the roster for the 2026 season.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Now, after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America - headlined by nine Top-100 transfers and three players rated No. 1 at their positions - Kiffin and Co. are shifting focus.

LSU is eyeing the top talent in America on the high school recruiting scene with a focus now on making waves in the 2027 cycle.

Kiffin and Co. have traveled across the country over the last seven days to meet with priority targets in-person as the "Big Board" gets built for next year's cycle.

Five Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition

WR Easton Royal - No. 1 WR in America

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers despite revealing a pledge to the Texas Longhorns in November.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the hometown LSU Tigers now playing catch up after he made his move to join the Longhorns' class last fall after a heavy pursuit.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that hold the verbal commitment from Louisiana's No. 1 prospect.

Lane Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans on Thursday to visit the No. 1 WR in America: Easton Royal.



The five-star prospect out of the Bayou State revealed a commitment to Texas last fall.



Now, Kiffin and Co. are putting a foot on the gas for the No. 1 WR in the 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/DZfQ7XvFlX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and he once again took America by storm after another year where he stuffed the stat sheet - earning a myriad of honors in the Bayou State.

WR Miguel Whitley - No. 2 WR in Louisiana

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has narrowed his focus to five schools with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders for the prized pass-catcher.

Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has ascended into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder traveled across America last summer where he competed on the camp circuit at several SEC and Big Ten schools with offers galore coming in for the Louisiana native.

Whitley has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a Top-5 prospect in The Boot.

Lane Kiffin visited with the No. 2 wide receiver in Louisiana on Thursday: Miguel Whitley.



LSU has now seen three of the Top-5 wideouts in the Bayou State today.



- Easton Royal: No. 1 WR

- Miguel Whitley: No. 2 WR

- Ray’Quan Williams: No. 4 WR



Kiffin continues putting in work. pic.twitter.com/lNHWpcc8YS — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

Now, the Top-10 pass-catcher in America is down to five schools with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars among his finalists, he told Rivals.

DL Kasi Currie - No. 2 DL in America

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Currie checks in as the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in his class with the likes of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, dishing out offers to the fast-rising California native.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has ascended into a premier prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the new-look LSU Tigers staff monitoring his progression as the program keeps tabs this offseason.

Now, LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas has received a visit with Currie after making his way down to the Bayou State in a major move for the Tigers this month.

Along with LSU, the Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide are set host the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America on unofficial visits later this month as he jumpstarts his recruiting process ahead of summer official trips, according to On3 Sports.

EDGE Anthony Sweeney - No. 3 EDGE in America

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the elite defender.

Sweeney, a top-five edge rusher in America, has blossomed into a consensus Top-50 recruit with schools rolling out the red carpet in pursuit of his services this fall.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, during his time on the prep scene.

Once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he made sure to keep tabs on the top prospects in America with LSU quickly pulling the trigger on an offer to Sweeney.

Had a great home visit with @CoachSterlLuc pic.twitter.com/4kcTwrnsSa — Anthony Sweeney (@TankManBeast) January 23, 2026

LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas made the call to the Maryland native as the first scholarship he dished out after making the move from South Carolina to LSU.

LB Ellis McGaskin - Top-15 LB in America

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin is back on the market after backing off of a commitment to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this month.

McGaskin, a Top-15 linebacker in America, has ascended into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast involved in his process.

Across his true freshman season in 2023, McGaskin logged 142 tackles with 13 stops for loss and two forced fumbles where he earned All-State honors as a youngster at the varsity level.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign and it was much of the same where he once again surpassed the century mark with 130 total tackles- including 21 tackles for loss - four sacks and three forced fumbles.

McGaskin shined as a junior as well with All-State honors coming in for the third consecutive season where programs across America are battling for his commitment after reopening his process.

BREAKING: On3’s @Sheadixon has logged an expert prediction for 𝐋𝐒𝐔 to land 2027 Four-Star LB Ellis McGaskin.



The 6’0 Top-250 Player out of Mobile, AL decommitted from Notre Dame this past Friday.



🐯🐯 https://t.co/8ii70HXKUB pic.twitter.com/68P8GVgfIB — NCAA Transfer Portal 🌐 (@PortalPredict) January 26, 2026

Now, the LSU Tigers have emerged as the team to watch in for the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine, with the program in Baton Rouge holding the highest chances of landing his services.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the top talent in America with the Big Board taking shape in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

