LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Among Potential Landing Spots for Top Safety

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Zayden Gamble has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for the fast-rising defensive back.

Gamble checks in as a Top-20 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services following a standout junior campaign in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, across his prep career.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are quickly emerging as contenders for multiple defensive backs in next year's cycle with Gamble now revealing the Bayou Bengals are firmly on his radar.

Along with LSU, Gamble has locked in the Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Auburn Tigers as his Top-10 schools.

“Relationships are my number one thing,” Gamble said. “I’m not looking at so much of what school is talking to me, but more so what relationship I have best with the coaches.

"Those schools are standing out because of how much time they are putting into me. Those little graphics go a long way. Taking ten seconds out of your day to text me means something.”

LSU has locked in priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding also emerging as a name to know.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has now added another offer on his sheet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their way to Ruston (La.) on Friday to extend an in-person scholarship.

Courtesy of Jayden Anding's Instagram.

Anding received a scholarship from the SEC program after associate head coach Frank Wilson brought head coach Pete Golding with him to make things official.

But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's final offseason prior to his senior campaign with Lane Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

