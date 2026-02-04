LSU Football Makes Statement With Latest Signing After Beating Out Alabama, Auburn

Georgia Military College offensive lineman Adrian Lamb has officially put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers after signing with Lane Kiffin's program on Wednesday.

Lamb comes in as addition No. 10 along the offensive line for Kiffin and Co. this offseason with the Bayou Bengals beating out the likes of Alabama and Auburn for the Top-30 lineman at the JUCO level.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound South Carolina native earned scholarships from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, after a strong redshirt-freshman campaign, but it's LSU that makes things official on National Signing Day.

Lamb will be a May graduate with three seasons of eligibility where he will join the LSU Tigers for summer workouts alongside multiple members of the 2026 Recruiting Class as summer enrollees.

For Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff, it's clear the new-look group isn't shying away from casting a wide net on the recruiting scene.

From underrated prospects on the high school scene to branching out to the JUCO level, the new-look staff in Baton Rouge will leave no stone unturned on the recruiting trail - now landing a fast-rising offensive lineman.

In what became Lamb's final visit of his recruitment process, Kiffin and the staff in Baton Rouge made sure to leave a lasting impression on the coveted prospect garnering significant SEC interest.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford quickly intensified his pursuit for the talented JUCO transfer with multiple years of eligibility remaining - where his push ultimately landed the pledge.

Kiffin and Co. have brought in multiple offensive linemen via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with eight coming from the free agent market and two through the JUCO level.

Offensive Line Additions (10):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes

Adrian Lamb - 6'5, 290 pounds - Georgia Military College

