The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Nashville (Tenn.) this week for a matchup against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament opener.
In what has been a disappointing season for the Rebels, Beard and Co. will look to utilize postseason play as an opportunity to compete until the end with a focus also on the 2026-27 season.
"The whole season’s been tough. We’ve obviously got to put a better product on the floor. I really want to thank the season-ticket holders and the students who supported the team this year," Beard said last week.
"We’re going to do everything we possibly can in the next 12 months to put a better product on the floor next year. Our guys will keep fighting. Today was basically an even basketball game with the exception of the 3-point shot. It just wasn’t our friend today."
What does this year's SEC Tournament bracket and schedule look like?
The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:
All times ET
Wednesday, March 11 – First Round
Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Thursday, March 12 — Second Round
Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals
Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals
Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, March 15 — Championship
Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).