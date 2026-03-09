The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Nashville (Tenn.) this week for a matchup against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament opener.

In what has been a disappointing season for the Rebels, Beard and Co. will look to utilize postseason play as an opportunity to compete until the end with a focus also on the 2026-27 season.

"The whole season’s been tough. We’ve obviously got to put a better product on the floor. I really want to thank the season-ticket holders and the students who supported the team this year," Beard said last week.

"We’re going to do everything we possibly can in the next 12 months to put a better product on the floor next year. Our guys will keep fighting. Today was basically an even basketball game with the exception of the 3-point shot. It just wasn’t our friend today."

What does this year's SEC Tournament bracket and schedule look like?

The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:

All times ET

Wednesday, March 11 – First Round

Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Thursday, March 12 — Second Round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 15 — Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

