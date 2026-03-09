Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels last fall, but multiple programs are pushing for a flip the elite signal-caller this offseason.

Croucher checks in as the No. 4 rated quarterback in America with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels holding the verbal commitment after making things public after an eye-opening visit to Oxford.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has seen a meteoric rise across the last handful of months with the "physicall-gifted" signal-caller now lighting it up this offseason.

"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

Ole Miss holds the commitment, but schools are eyeing a flip - namely the Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, and Indiana Hoosiers, according to Rivals.

Ole Miss holds the No. 11 rated class in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Croucher one of the headliners of the haul as he remains pledged to the Rebels.

But it's clear as the offseason rolls on the coaching staff in Oxford will have to keep a foot on the gas as other schools eye a flip.

