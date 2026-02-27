LSU Football Making Push for Fast-Rising Ohio State Buckeyes Edge Rusher Target

Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C. Bird four-star edge rusher Chris Whitehead continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers turning up the heat for the talented defender.

Whitehead checks in as the No. 4 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple powerhouse schools entering the race for his commitment across his time on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn Tigers, and Virginia Cavaliers, among several others.

"Rugged defensive end with long features that could fit into an even or odd front. Pairs impressive get-off with impressive closing burst. Extremely active in pursuit and 11th-grade highlight reel is full of effort-based stops," 247Sports wrote of Whitehead.

"Can power his way through offensive tackles with a combative bull rush and dip underneath them when he finds leverage. Will fight through double teams as he tends to find energy late. Effective on stunts and could push pockets in college from an interior posting on third downs, especially if he continues to add weight.

"Impressed during practices for the Polynesian Bowl as a junior and made an impact in the actual game as he generated a takeaway. Must continue to improve technique, but has the growth potential and movement patterns to bake into a difference-maker up front."

2027 EDGE Chris Whitehead is one of the toolsiest pass rushers @polynesiabowl.



Live updates: https://t.co/YiYbFzqgQB pic.twitter.com/6xwOTDsQGW — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 15, 2026

Whitehead is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2025 after tallying 54 tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 11 games on defense.

He also hauled in 6 receptions for 77 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense as a two-way player on the high school scene.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are keeping tabs on the talented defensive weapon that checks in as a Top-5 edge rusher in America where he's eyeing a visit to Baton Rouge this offseason, according to multiple reports.

The Bayou Bengals continue picking up steam for multiple priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Whitehead quickly emerging as a target to know amid a significant push from multiple schools.

