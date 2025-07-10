LSU Football, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State Elite DL Target Sets Commitment Date
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has narrowed his focus to five schools with a commitment date locked in as he begins winding down his recruitment process.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has trimmed his list to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, he shared via social media on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pound Peach State prospect spent the summer traveling across the country while evaluating the contenders in his process, and after multiple trip, has solidified his finalists.
Geralds was in Baton Rouge during the first weekend of June where the program knocked it out of the park for the Georgia native.
The elite defender soaked in the scenes of campus alongside multiple priority targets, spent one-on-one time with head coach Brian Kelly and worked through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
Following a trip to LSU, Geralds took official visits to see the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and more as he checked in with powerhouse programs across the nation,
Ryan Day and the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes remain a force in his recruitment after the program intensified its pursuit this offseason.
Geralds took an official visit to Ohio State during the weekend of June 20 for a multi-day stay where the Buckeyes received the final visit of his process.
Now, it's decision time with the LSU Tigers squarely in the mix where they will battle against Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Oregon down the stretch in his process.
LSU is making its presence felt with a commitment date set for Aug. 2 where he will choose between his finalists.
As it stands, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a heavy-hitter in this one with defensive coordinator Pete Golding intensifying his pursuit of the highly-touted defender.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are also emerging as a school to watch, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI with the West Coast program turning up the heat.
Geralds will choose between his five finalists of LSU, Oregon, Ole Miss, Michigan and Ohio State on Aug. 2 with the handful of schools ramping up the push.
