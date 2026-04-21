LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Schools To Watch for Elite Cornerback

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback has narrowed his focus to five schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the elite defensive back this offseason.

Dobson has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his time on the prep scene where he currently sits as the No. 6 overall recruit in America and the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Cycle.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has seen the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and South Carolina Gamecocks - along with the Clemson Tigers - turn up the heat with visits galore now in the rearview mirror after a busy spring.

Now, contenders have emerged with Dobson trimming his list of schools to five with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Michigan Wolverines, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies after revealing his finalists on Tuesday afternoon.

LSU brought in Dobson this past weekend on an unofficial visit where he was accompanied by double-digit priority targets as the program continues its aggressive pursuit.

Sources have maintained a level of optimism surrounding the LSU Tigers' chances with Dobson as his recruitment now intensifies.

247Sports' has also expressed confidence in LSU's chances here:

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

Now, with five schools piquing Dobson's interest, all eyes remain on the dynamic defender that continues surging up the recruiting rankings - sitting as the No. 6 overall prospect in America.

The Scouting Report: "Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season," Rivals wrote.

"Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability."

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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