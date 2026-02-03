LSU Football, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners Among Top Schools for Elite DL

Trophy Club (Tex.) Byron Nelson four-star defensive lineman George Toia has narrowed his focus to eight schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for the elite defender.

Toia checks in as the No. 7 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruting Cycle with multiple powerhouse programs entering the race for his services across his time on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, with contenders now emerging.

"Toia is the younger brother former UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia and plays a similar game. He lines up all along the defensive line but his future at the college level and beyond is as a nose guard. He plays a lot of edge, most likely to avoid constant double teams but he’s a tremendous interior line presence who can win with power and quickness," 247Sports wrote.

"He combines a quick first step, strong hands and a consisted motor. He’s a relentless player with a nice edge in his game and can manhandle opposing linemen at the high school level. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and he’s talented enough to play for any school in the country."

Now, as his emergence continues as an elite prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Toia has shifted his focus to eight schools as his finalists: LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, and Texas Tech.

LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples recently took a visit to the Lone Star State where he checked in with Toia as his meteoric rise continues - receiving face time with the No. 7 defensive lineman in America.

In what will become a battle between a myriad of schools, contenders are coming to light for Toia with the LSU Tigers firmly in the race after being labeled as finalists.

Now, all eyes are on the offseason with Kiffin and Co. looking to lock in an official visit with the elite prospect out of Texas.

