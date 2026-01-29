LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines Among Top Schools for Elite WR

Kaysville (Utah) Davis four-star wide receiver Bode Sparrow has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the contenders in his recruitment process.

Sparrow checks in as the No. 2 rated athlete in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services as a coveted two-way prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, across his illusrious prep career.

But Sparrow has now trimmed the long list of schools in the race to 10 after revealing his finalists as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment process.

The elite offensive weapon is down to LSU, Utah, BYU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona State, and Michigan as contenders emerge.

Sparrow put his name on the map as a sophomore in 2024 where he earned Region Player of the Year after reeling in 61 catches for 994 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense. He also added 59 tackles and 9 interceptions at safety.

From there, he carried his momentum into the 2025 season as a junior with schools across America battling for his services.

"On the short list when talking about top two-way players out West. Has the talent and skill set to play safety or wide receiver in college and is a high major prospect on both sides of the ball. Upside probably highest at safety and shows instincts, ball skills and physicality," 247Sports wrote.

"Always around the football, rangy and a threat to take it back to the house if he gets his hands on it. Will fly off the hash and shows an enforcer mentality at the point of contact. Reactionary athlete who’s quick to diagnose and has a high football IQ.

"Shows excellent ball skills at receiver and the speed and burst to pick up big chunks of yards with the ball in his hands. High ceiling player who should be able to impact early in college and has an NFL upside as well."

Now, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will continue their pursuit of the talented two-way prospect as he winds down his recruitment with 10 contenders in the mix.

