LSU Football, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks Among Top Schools for Elite Wideout
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North four-star wide receiver Monshun Sales is preparing for a busy fall on the recruiting trail with multiple unofficial visits set to be on the docket.
Sales, the No. 2 rated wideout in America, comes in as the No. 1 rated prospect in Indiana with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others, ashis rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Following a sophomore campaign where Sales logged 34 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns, the Hoosier State star has begun evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process.
The LSU Tigers are a school at the top for Sales, according to Rivals, alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes.
There are multiple schools battling for Sales as he gears up for his junior campaign with all eyes on what's to come this fall.
The Alabama Crimson Tide have Sales' attention with a game day visit locked in.
“Growing up it was my dream school,” Sales said after receiving his offer from Alabama. “I mean I’m from Alabama too so all of my family is down there. And Coach Shep is such a great coach and person. He is someone you wanna be coached by.”
Now, Alabama will have Sales in Tuscaloosa this fall for a matchup against the LSU Tigers on Nov. 8, according to Rivals.
For the LSU Tigers, the program had Sales on campus this offseason where posotion coach Cortez Hankton continues pushing all the right buttons.
LSU's lineage of NFL wide receivers has the proven track record that intrigues Sales with Hankton beginning to make an early impression as his recruitment ramps up.
Now, as Sales continues navigating a rigorous recruitment process, the Bayou Bengals will be a school to keep tabs on with a myriad of programs set to battle it out for his services.
