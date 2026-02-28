LSU Football Pushing to Flip Coveted Oregon Ducks Commit With New Offer Dished Out

Turlock (Calif.) fou-star offensive lineman Avery Michael remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason despite revealing a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Feb. 1.

Michael checks in as a Top-50 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America entering his process this offseason after emerging as a national recruit across his junior campaign.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder out of California has earned offers from the likes of the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCLA Bruins, and Michigan Wolverines, among several others, throughout his prep career.

But it's Lanning and the Oregon Ducks that hold the verbal commitment after Michael went public with a decision this month.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Oregon,” Michael told Rivals. “The biggest was the development I can get there. My goal is to play in the NFL and I think the coaches at Oregon can really develop me and maximize my potential.

“I have a great relationship with the coaching staff at Oregon and not just one or two coaches but the whole staff. Coach (A’lique) Terry (OL coach) was my lead recruiter and he’s a great guy and someone I’m very comfortable with and excited to play for.”

But the LSU Tigers aren't backing away from the challenge of flipping Michael with offensive line coach Eric Wolford extending an offer his way this week.

Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals continue eyeing priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Michael quickly emerging as a name to know with an offer out on the table, but the push to flip the Oregon pledge will be an uphill climb for the West Coast stud.

“Coach Lanning is awesome, real chill dude,” Michael told Rivals. “I was able to get to know him a lot better on my visit last week and I love his energy and passion for the game.

“That visit last week really sealed it for me. Oregon checked off every box in what I was looking for in a school. My dad and I both loved it there and after we evaluated everyone, we felt Oregon was the best all around fit.”

