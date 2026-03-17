LSU Football Gaining Momentum for Major Local Target, Nation's No. 1 Tight End

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit for the Bayou State star.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has reeled in a myriad of offers across his illustrious prep career after emerging as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but contenders are quickly emerging.

Fast forward to Monday evening and Hudson revealed his six finalists as he eyes a summer commitment decision with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Hudson is down to the:

- LSU Tigers

- Nebraska Cornhuskers

- Texas A&M Aggies

- Miami Hurricanes

- USC Trojans

- Missouri Tigers

LSU is surging for the dynamic pass-catcher out of Ruston (La.) with the program locking in an unofficial visit for Saturday where he will be on campus with Kiffin and Co.

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

Along with a visit to LSU, Hudson has also set an unofficial trip with the Nebraska Cornhuskers for next Saturday (March 28) as he narrows his focus on his contenders.

Sources familiar with the No. 1 tight end in America's recruitment have labeled Nebraska as the biggest threat to lure Hudson away from LSU, but the Bayou Bengals remain squarely in the race this offseason.

“Nebraska is setting the pace in the recruitment of Hudson since his last visit to Lincoln in November. Nebraska was in line to get Hudson back to campus for a basketball game before weather derailed travel plans," Rivals wrote of Hudson's recruitment.

"Texas A&M and LSU continue to chip away with Hudson, a legacy target for the Tigers. LSU is going to be a threat for Hudson until he signs and are making strides behind the scenes to close the gap here.”

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's X/Twitter.

But the LSU Tigers are working behind the scenes here with Rivals' Shea Dixon logging a prediction on Monday morning in favor of the program winning out for his commitment.

As his process intensifies this offseason, the LSU Tigers remain a force with Kiffin and Co. building momentum in the program's pursuit of the No. 1 tight end in America with a pivotal visit set for this weekend in Baton Rouge.

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