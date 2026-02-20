LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma Sooners Among Top Schools for Elite WR

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the coveted pass-catcher.

Burrell checks in as the No. 9 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment amid a critical offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kiffin and Co. extended a scholarship his way this offseason with wide receivers coach George McDonald making his way up to Chicago for an in-person visit last month.

From there, an offer was put on the table with the LSU Tigers set to battle a slew of heavy-hitters for the No. 9 rated pass-catcher in America.

Burrell has trimmed his list to the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Missouri Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Indiana Hoosiers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan Wolverines.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have emerged as the favorite in his recruitment, but it hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers and other programs from making their presence felt across the offseason stretch.

Burrell is coming off of a junior campaign where he reeled in 67 receptions for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns on his way to First-Team All-State honors in 8A ball where he emerged as a national recruit on the prep scene.

The elite wideout has now caught 142 balls for 2,396 yards and 34 touchdowns across his prep career where he's broken high school's record in each category amid a dominant stretch for his program.

Now, the LSU Tigers and other heavy-hitters will look to lure him in this offseason as Burrell sets both unofficial and official visits for the spring and summer after trimming his list to 10 schools with Kiffin's program looking to make an impression.

