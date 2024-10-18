How Does LSU Plan to Use Trey'Dez Green at Wide Receiver?
LSU freshman tight end Trey'Dez Green is an immediate impact player that Brian Kelly and the coaching staff know must be utilized in his first season with the program.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder out of Louisiana is a versatile weapon that Kelly and Co. believe can change the game in one play, but his usage has been unique through year one in Baton Rouge.
Green has logged three catches on the season with two of them coming in the form of touchdowns. It's evident he can be utilized in a myriad of way, but the potential hasn't been unlocked just yet.
Now, the LSU coaching staff has a new plan: Put Green in a slot/receiver role.
Kelly wants to see more of Green during his first season with the program and believes this will be a way to do just that
"Quite frankly, I think that's what we have to do," Kelly said. "[Trey'Dez] is a talented player. We saw him on the touchdown how easy it is for him to flash his hands. [The ability] to catch the football; he just gives us more versatility."
How will Kelly and Co. ease him in the mix? He detailed how it's important for the youngster to see the field this weekend to continue developing.
"We're gonna keep it to a minimum in terms of what we're doing, but make it impactful," Kelly said. "I think it's important that he gets on the field. I think it's important that he's part of the game plan, and that when you walk away you go, 'Who's that guy?'
"But we can't get him out there and have it that he's making mental errors and not getting lined up and putting us in a position where we're slowing down the offense. So we think we found that (sweet) spot, and I think he's handled it really well."
The Bayou State native was the No. 1 ranked tight end coming out of high school. Green's sheer size and strength was a mismatch nightmare on the prep scene, but the college game is a different beast.
Now, it's about becoming more fundamentally sound as both a blocker and receiver. Green is still learning the nuances of blocking in college football and elaborated on the challeneges he's faced since arriving in Baton Rouge.
"Getting down low. That's that's probably been my main struggle is getting low. I'm working on it, though," Green said earlier this season. "My arms are so long [so] that's a strength. I can get my hands on the defender quick and I can block. But it's just about me mirroring the defender."
The move to switch Green to a receiver role didn't happen overnight.
It was a thought out plan by Kelly and the coaching staff, but with wide receivers Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels banged up, it became imperative the staff made the move at the right time to benefit the offense as a whole.
Daniels is expected to return for this weekend's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which will give the Tigers another weapon alongside pass catchers Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Mason Taylor, but the usage of Green will be one to keep tabs on moving forward.
No. 8 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Fayetteville with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks kicking off at 6 p.m. CT.
