LSU Football Offers Fast-Rising Tight End, Visits Brian Kelly and the Tigers Staff
Servite (Calif.) tight end Luke Sorenson continues reeling in offers fron the top programs in America after a standout junior campaign in 2024.
Sorenson, a fast-rising three-star in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, checked in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers over the weekend for a quick trip to Baton Rouge.
Before his departure, Kelly and his staff extended an offer to the California native.
Sorenson now adds to his elite offer list with LSU joining Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida and UCLA, among other programs.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound rising senior received his first Division I offer in June with a ripple effect throughout the 2024 season.
"I'd been working that entire offseason with a lot people, working my butt off in the weight room and on the field," Sorenson told Michigan State On SI. "So knowing, like, OK I have a place to go after high school to play football is a big relief for me."
Now, LSU enters the mix alongside heavy-hitters on the recruiting trail.
It's no secret the Tigers will be looking to add tight ends in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after losing Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal).
LSU will bring in reinforcements this offseason to join Trey'Dez Green:
- Bauer Sharp (Oklahoma)
- Donovan Green (Texas A&M)
- JD LaFleur (2025 Signing Class)
LSU signed JD LaFleur, the top-ranked tight in in Louisiana, along with Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp in December.
Sharp is coming off of a year after leading the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) in 2024.
Look for the SEC transfer to come in and be a versatile piece for the LSU offense in both the receiving and blocking game. Brian Kelly raved about his physicality in the run-game. It'll be how he's used most in 2025.
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said in December.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well."
Green, Sharp and 2025 signee JD LaFleur will join returning piece Trey'Dez Green in the tight end room next season with Kelly retooling the room for the future.
LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class is up to six commitments with the overall haul ranking Top-5 in America and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.
The 2026 Commitments (6):
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
JaReylan McCoy: No. 8 Defensive Lineman in America
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign and is currently in Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game. McCoy committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball. McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch of his recruitment.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after hauling in a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Jalan Chapman: 3-star Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others. He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
