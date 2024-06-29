LSU Football Offers No. 3 Cornerback in Louisiana, Trending For His Services
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff dished out an offer to one of the top cornerbacks in Louisiana after Ruston (La.) star Aidan Anding received the call Friday night.
Anding, the No. 3 ranked cornerback in the Bayou State, has been a prospect on LSU's radar over the last few months with recruiting guru Frank Wilson making the call.
There's been chatter surrounding the lack of defensive back talent in the 2025 class for the Tigers with LSU losing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana, Jaboree Antoine, earlier this week.
Now, LSU has reached out to Anding and offered a scholarship, but could it be too little too late?
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder was expected to reveal a college decision this weekend, but will now push back his commitment date, a source tells LSU Country.
Anding, one of the top athletes in the Bayou State, has received All-State honors in football, basketball and track. A true phenom, LSU is ramping up the push with significant buzz to another SEC program.
The Texas Longhorns had all the momentum heading into the weekend with Steve Sarkisian and Co. fully in front to land Anding's services, but now the hometown program has ramped up its push.
LSU Country will likely log a prediction for the Tigers to win out here for Anding's services once the dust settles with the Tigers looking to get him on campus this summer.
We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting expert Billy Embody place a prediction in favor of LSU as they look to lockdown the Louisiana star.
The LSU staff will host its annual Bayou Splash recruiting event at the end of July with the Tigers hoping to get Anding in town alongside several of the top prospects in America.
As it stands, LSU lost a commitment from Jaboree Antoine, but they'll turn up the heat down the stretch to regain his pledge. Despite being an uncommitted player at this stage, the expectation remains that the Tigers can ultimately win out before the Early Signing Period in December.
Kelly and Co. will look to retool the secondary over the next few months with zero cornerback commitments as it stands, but with Anding and Antoine trending their way, the next few weeks will be important to lock down their services.
LSU is also heavily in the mix for the No. 1 cornerback in America: DJ Pickett.
Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in the 2025 cycle, took an official visit to LSU in early June before a busy summer of trips across the country.
LSU got the first crack at the five-star phenom and will continue turning up the heat with buzz that he could push up his commitment date as opposed to the original late fall plan.
Secondary coach Corey Raymond has his work cut out for him, but with Anding, Antoine and Pickett being three names to know at this stage, with more certainly being worked on behind the scenes, he'll look to reel in an impressive 2025 class if all goes accordingly.
LSU Country will have the latest on LSU's 2025 recruiting class with several dominos expected to fall sooner rather than later.
