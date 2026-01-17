Predicting LSU Football's Next Transfer Portal Commit With Pair of SEC Stars Trending

The LSU Tigers are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin and Co. currently holding the No. 1 class by a wide margin with over 30 signees to this point.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a belief that the two-week Transfer Portal window would play an integral part in the program's rebuild where the staff has knocked it out the park so far.

LSU has landed the No. 1 overall player in Sam Leavitt, four wide receivers rated in the Top-50, and multiple Top-100 offensive linemen to rebuild the trenches.

Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals have an embarrassment of riches to work with for the 2026 season while also stacking depth for the future amid a complete overhaul to the roster in Baton Rouge.

But there remains work to be done with the LSU Tigers gaining momentum for a pair of Ole Miss Rebels transfers.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trend Meter: LSU Picking Up Steam for Two SEC Targets

No. 1: LB TJ Dottery - Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery made his way to Baton Rouge on Thursday and remained in town through Thursday with Kiffin and Co.

It's clear that once the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder locked in his LSU visit that Kiffin and Co. would begin picking up momentum where the program is now trending for the SEC defender.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen - Ole Miss Rebels

Umanmielen would emerge as the No. 1 defensive prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing intentions of entering on Thursday night, but is yet officially be in the datebase.

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Ole Miss is contesting his entry.

"Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels," Hummer wrote.

Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels, sources tell @mzenitz and me for @CBSSports.



They’re not currently expected to process his portal entry.https://t.co/MJcEICTfLx pic.twitter.com/L7VajcL7vh — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 17, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native joined the Ole Miss program last offseason after starting his career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers across a two-year stint in Lincoln.

Once Umanmielen arrived in Oxford, he took his game to the next level where he is fresh off of a strong junior campaign - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

The Ole Miss Rebels defender, according to 247Sports, will check in as the No. 5 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the No. 1 EDGE in the market, once he is officially in.

As soon as Umanmielen revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers were the school that was immediately linked to the coveted defensive weapon. Now, it's about his name officially entering the database.

The elite defender played a major role in leading Ole Miss to arguably the most historic season in program football history with LSU looking to lure in the talented edge rusher as his portal process intensifies.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: