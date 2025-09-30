LSU Football, Ohio State, Alabama and Notre Dame Among Finalists for No. 1 Cornerback
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with the LSU Tigers making the cut for the elite defensive back.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has become a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists on Tuesday afternoon.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma.
Brian Kelly's program made the call in July after pulling the trigger on an offer to Dobson where the Bayou Bengals piqued his interest almost instantly.
Dobson is an electric, twitchy cornerback with powerhouse programs salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.
The intrigue has LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond now intensifying his pursuit for the highly-touted defensive back where the Tigers have landed among the final 12 schools vying for his services.
Dobson comes in as a top-five overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers once again going national at the cornerback position.
We've seen Raymond be successful on the recruiting scene when it comes to branching outside of Louisiana ever since making his return to the Bayou State on Brian Kelly's staff.
During the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond went into Florida and stole DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, from the likes of Miami and Florida. The youngster is now in Baton Rouge making an instant impact as a true freshman.
Now, in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond and Co. hold a commitment from Havon Finney, a Top-10 cornerback in the country.
Moving ahead, all eyes are on Dobson with Raymond preparing to intensify his pursuit as the months move on for the 2027 target.
The 247Sports Notes: "All-State and All-Region selection as a sophomore. Totaled 48 tackles, 10 PBU and 3 INT to go along with 2 KORTD. Helped Catawba Ridge make second round of South Carolina’s AAAAA Division 2 playoffs."
