Prized LSU Football Running Back Target Receives Offer From Powerhouse Big Ten School

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star running back Trey Martin remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the hometown program intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Martin checks in as the No. 3 rated running back in the Bayou State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for the prized offensive weapon amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

The LSU Tigers entered the race for the hometown prospect on Oct. 1 after making the call to the prized running back with the new staff in Baton Rouge now carrying the momentum amid a strong pursuit.

LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years after recruiting him to Ole Miss as a primary target - now continuing to push for the Louisiana prospect.

Courtesy of Adrian Burnette on X.

Martin is a two-way stud where he plays both offense and defense for Franklin Parish - spending time at the safety position while on defense - as he continues his rise as an SEC prospect.

Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

After a strong offseason - with momentum then being carried into his junior season in 2025 - Martin has blossomed into one of the fastest-rising players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in pursuit with the program's head coach and running backs coach, Kevin Smith, making the trip to Winnsboro (La.) last month for an in-person visit.

But it'll be a fight for the coveted offensive weapon out of The Boot with powerhouse programs taking notice amid Alabama's push - along with a new offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ryan Day and Co made the call this week with Martin earning a scholarship from the elite Big Ten program on Thursday.

This week, Martin called Alabama, "No. 1 in my recruitment" in an interview with Rivals as LSU looks to make up ground for the coveted Louisiana offensive weapon as offers galore roll in this offseason.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: