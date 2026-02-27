LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes Among Top Schools for Dynamic WR

Arlington (Tex.) North Crowley four-star wide receiver Damarion Mays continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing the Lone Star State standout.

Mays checks in as the No. 6 rated wideout in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America fighting for his services following a strong sophomore campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his first two seasons of high school ball.

Mays produced massive numbers as a freshman at Dallas Life Oak Cliff in 2024 after catching 68 passes for 1,640 yards and 14 touchdowns on 24.1 yards per reception.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was much of the same with the dynamic pass-catcher generating significant buzz as one of America's top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, schools are beginning to pique Mays' interest with spring visits being lined up amid a push from the LSU Tigers.

Mays will visit over a handful of programs this offseason with multiple powerhouse schools eyeing the opportunity to wine and dine the fast-rising wide receiver:

- SMU Mustangs: March 24

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 26

- Oklahoma Sooners: March 30

- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 4

- Clemson Tigers: April 11

- LSU Tigers: April 24

Mays will make his way to Baton Rouge for LSU's Spring Game in April as the Bayou Bengals continue hitting a pivotal stretch of offseason work.

For the coveted pass-catcher, Mays will continue evaluating early contenders in his recruitment with LSU wide receivers coach George McDonald placing an emphasis on attacking the top prospects in Texas.

Since McDonald's arrival after following Kiffin to the Bayou State, he's put a primary focus on the Lone Star State with Mays now emerging as a youngster to watch.

Now, the prized wideout has locked in an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers with Kiffin and Co. expected to host Mays on April 24 for the program's Spring Game.

