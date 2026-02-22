Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall has contenders emerging in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remaining a team to watch in his process.

The No. 1 EDGE recruit in America made the move from New Orleans (La.) to the Sunshine State last offseason after transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy following a two-year run at Jesuit High School.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

Evaluators across America are salivating at the limitless potential Forstall has after making his presence felt across his freshman and sophomore campaigns in New Orleans - then carrying the momentum into his junior season at IMG Academy in 2025.

"Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge," Rivals wrote of Forstall's game.

"Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move.

"Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."

Now, as Forstall works through a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, there are three teams battling the Texas A&M Aggies, according to Rivals: the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Miami Hurricanes.

The Texas A&M Aggies are setting the pace for the elite defender, and with a critical stretch ahead, all eyes are on the No. 1 EDGE in America as a visit schedule looks to come together in the coming weeks.

