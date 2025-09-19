LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans Among Top Schools for Elite Linebacker
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with the LSU Tigers making the cut for the Sunshine State prospect.
The No. 2 rated linebacker in America has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles, among a myriad of others.
Henderson flaunts an impressive offer sheet with the "Who's Who" of college football on the list with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers looking to make an impact in his process.
On Thursday, the elite linebacker revealed a Top-12 schools consisting of LSU, USC, Oregon, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder out of the Sunshine State is gearing up for a busy fall on the recruiting scene, where the LSU Tigers have already hosted the coveted prospect.
Henderson was in Baton Rouge for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators with both programs opening Southeastern Conference play.
The Florida native checked in with the Gators in Week 2 for the program's matchup against the South Florida Bulls as he begins evaluating the contenders in his process.
Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Henderson tallied 92 tackles, four forced fumbles and an interception on his way to becoming a household name.
As a freshman in 2023, he racked up 85 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, six tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his "coming out party" on the prep scene.
Now, the LSU Tigers will remain in pursuit of the talented Florida linebacker with the program emerging as early contenders after making his first cut on Thursday.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.