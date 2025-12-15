LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers Early Contenders for Coveted Transfer

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the early phases of his tenure in Baton Rouge with the program set to reconstruct the roster across the next handful of weeks.

After inking a strong 2026 Signing Class, headlined by a pair of five-star prospects, Kiffin and the new coaching staff in the Bayou State are now set to put their own touch on the roster.

LSU has seen near double-digit departures via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point, with more expected in the coming weeks, with roster spots being freed up.

Now, the stage is set for LSU to be one of the most active programs in the free agent market with Kiffin and Co. preparing accordingly.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

LSU will have a treasure chest full of roster cash to work with once the NCAA Transfer Portal window opens on Jan. 2 with the program set to be in the market for a new quarterback and multiple skill position players.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Are the Bayou Bengals already picking up steam for a top signal-caller that plans on entering the market?

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is officially out as the signal-caller of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But the season that put Leavitt on the map was in 2024 where he led his Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff after shining on the gridiron.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last fall.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, LSU is an early team to watch for Leavitt, according to On3 Sports, as Kiffin and Co. prepare to make a run at the talented quarterback.

The LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Miami Hurricanes are the four early teams to keep tabs on as it currently stands.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

LSU will be in the market for one - or even two - quarterbacks this offseason after Garrett Nussmeier's departure for the 2026 NFL Draft along with redshirt freshman Colin Hurley stepping away from the team during the 2025 season.

Now, with one scholarship signal-caller currently on roster in sophomore Michael Van Buren, all focus is on bringing in more talent to the quarterback room in Baton Rouge.

