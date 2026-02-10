LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans Among Potential Landing Spots for Top Safety

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has locked in his spring visit schedule with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to host the highly-touted defensive back in April.

Fa'alave-Johnson checks in as the No. 1 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race as Kiffin and Co. make their presence felt after dishing out an offer last month.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of California has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals are one of the latest programs to extend an offer his way after making the call last month to the elite defensive back with powerhouse programs rolling out the red carpet for his services.

"Gamer that can take over games and in a variety of different ways. Stars as a do-it-all utility player on Friday nights and is the type of talent that could legitimately warrant snaps on both sides of the ball in college," 247Sports wrote of Fa'alave-Johnson.

"Sniffs out concepts as a defender and arrives on scene with the intentions of making a play.-Flashes impressive range while patrolling over the top and has the hip swivel to man-up with assignments on the perimeter.

"Thrives as an outside zone runner on offense with his one-cut-and-go tendencies. Not only will bounce off tacklers with his core power, but hit home runs with his breakaway speed when he finds daylight. Ceiling appears to be highest at safety given the IQ and physicality, but has the skills to also be an effective three-down running back with his hands.

"Should be viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the class and a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff hopeful based on what he put on tape as a junior."

Fa'alave-Johnson is coming off of a junior campaign in 2025 where he starred as a two-way prospect for his prep squad - carrying the ball 150 times for 1,532 yards (11.9 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.

He also caught 35 passes for 564 yards (16.1 YPC) and 7 touchdowns while tallying 40 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble on defense.

Now, he's eyeing multiple visits with a spring schedule lined up, according to Rivals:

- Miami Hurricanes: March 5

- Oregon Ducks: March 14

- Texas Longhorns: March 28

- USC Trojans: April 1

- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 4

- Alabama Crimson Tide: April 11

- LSU Tigers: April 18

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

It's a strong unofficial visit list with programs across America eyeing the No. 1 safety as the LSU Tigers look to make their presence felt with a trip now locked in for the elite defensive back.

