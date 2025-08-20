LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Nation's No. 4 Quarterback
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program coming off of a strong summer stretch.
After hosting double-digit official visitors, Kelly and Co. saw their recruiting efforts pay off with multiple commitments in July to bolster the program's 2026 class.
Now, LSU holds a Top-10 Recruiting Class headlined by five-stars Lamar Brown and Tristen Keys in the mix.
But the Bayou Bengals are also looking further towards the future of the program with coaching staff attacking the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as well.
There's a sense of urgency when it comes to landing a quarterback in next year's cycle after the program went without adding one in the 2025 cycle and are currently without a signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU has prioritized multiple quarterbacks in the rising-junior class with one target becoming a critical recruit for Kelly and Co.
Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier is coming off of an important offseason in his recruitment after taking multiple unofficial visits.
Nussmeier, the No. 4 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has cruised up the rankings across his time on the prep scene with powerhouse programs in pursuit.
The Texas native has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has shined in the Lone Star State with all eyes on what's to come heading into the 2025 season.
In his first year as the starter, Nussmeier completed 60 percent of his passes (141-of-235) for 1,939 yards and 16 touchdowns with only three interceptions across his sophomore campaign.
The younger brother of LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has the LSU Tigers in the mix after taking multiple visits to Baton Rouge across the last two years.
But the top-five signal-caller in America is evaluating all of his options here with the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide emerging as significant players.
Now, the LSU Tigers are beginning to separate from the pack, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong, after the recruiting analysts logged predictions in favor of the program earning a commitment from Nussmeier.
LSU is also in the mix for five-star quarterback Elijah Haven and four-star quarterback Peyton Houston as the program builds out its 2027 "Big Board" at the position.
Kelly and Co. will have Nussmeier, Haven and Houston all on campus this fall for game day visits as the program intensifies its pursuit for the blue-chip signal-callers.
