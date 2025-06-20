LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Prized Mississippi Offensive Lineman
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State heading into his senior campaign.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, has earned offers from a myriad of schools during his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, battling it out for his services.
But one program is emerging for the coveted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle: LSU.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have prioritized Cooley as his recruiting process winds down with the program beginning to pick up some steam.
The Magnolia State native was in Baton Rouge for an official visit this month with the Tigers pushing all the right buttons for Cooley.
Now, the predictions have begun rolling in for Cooley to land in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
He's received predictions by both Rivals and On3 Sports to pledge to Kelly and Co. down the stretch, but LSU will have to fend off multiple heavy-hitters in his process.
The Tigers recently landed a commitment from the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi, Emanuel Tucker, after he went public with a decision.
Now, LSU will look to secure both the No. 1 and No. 2 rated offensive linemen in the Magnolia State with Cooley appearing to be trending the program's way.
Rivals' Sam Spiegelman's Take on Cooley: "LSU is loading up along the offensive line and has traction with another target out of Mississippi. Brad Davis and the Tigers flipped four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker from Mississippi State earlier this month and I've logged a prediction for LSU to land another blue-chipper from the state.
"My FutureCast is on the Tigers with four-star offensive tackle Bryson Cooley, who officially visited over the weekend. Davis and the Tigers are in line to sign a stellar group up front in 2026."
