LSU Football Predicted To Land Commitments From Pair of High-Profile Prospects

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have dominated the recruiting scene this offseason after assembling an all-time great Transfer Portal Class headlined by nine Top-100 players in this year's cycle.

Once the portal window opened, Kiffin and his new-look coaching staff attacked the free agent market with the LSU roster sitting as one of the most talented in America heading into the 2026 season as expectations rise in Baton Rouge.

"We have a lot of expectations for them. They need to produce," Kiffin said of his current roster. "I told them today. I told the staff yesterday. I told the players today. You guys may have these salaries.

"Don't sit around and think, 'Okay, well, you have this salary for this coming year because of what you did before.' Because you won this before, you were this good player before, or you coached these players in the position last year.

"This salary is for the work you're supposed to do. You've got to go earn this every month and that's why you're here and that's the way I try to get them to look at it."

But LSU is also dominating on the recruiting scene at the high school level with Kiffin and Co. building momentum for a pair of high-profile targets. What's the buzz?

Courtesy of Jackson Williams on Instagram.

CB Joshua Dobson - No. 1 CB in America

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback visited Baton Rouge last weekend with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders.

But it's Kiffin and Co. that are separating from the pack here after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

Now, the predictions are rolling in.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson🐯



Dobson is the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9Wnvv pic.twitter.com/D9DlCaqBJC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction on Monday for the LSU Tigers to win out for Dobson's services and earn his commitment.

RB Jayden Miles - No. 1 RB in Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles checked in with the LSU Tigers last weekend for a quick visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Miles, the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana, remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers as the hometown program emerges as a serious threat in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But the Bayou Bengals have emerged as the group to watch amid Kiffin's strong pursuit.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana has stacked multiple unofficial visits over the years as the purple and gold emerge as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Now, the predictions are rolling in with Rivals Sam Spiegelman logging his pick for the LSU Tigers to ultimately win out for Miles' commitment.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: