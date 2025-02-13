LSU Football Pursuing Prized Texas Longhorns Quarterback Commit in the 2026 Cycle
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star quarterback Dia Bell remains a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene despite verbally committing to the Texas Longhorns last June.
Bell went public with a decision after taking several visits over the summer with the LSU Tigers receiving one as well.
It's no secret LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan is a recruiting guru, and despite missing on Bell over the summer, he remains in his ear.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Sunshine State ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in America with an offer list that includes the "Who's Who" of college football.
LSU, Alabama, Texas and most recently Georgia have all extended scholarships to Bell throughout his process on the recruiting scene.
Bell is the son of former NBA star Raja Bell, and despite handling business on the court, his bread and butter is on the gridiron.
“My dad always encouraged me to play all sports so I could figure out what I liked the best,” Bell told Sports Illustrated prior to his junior season. “I played soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball and football when I was younger. My dad said that he would support me in whatever my passion was. Sports or not.
"I always liked both football and basketball growing up. My family are big football fans. My grandfather played wide receiver in college and worked in the athletic department at the University of Miami when they were winning national championships. I put on pads for the first time when I was in third grade, and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
After throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in high school, it was clear football was his calling with multiple Power Four schools turning up the heat for his services.
The Texas Longhorns hold the commitment, but LSU and Georgia remain in his ear, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons.
During a segment on ESPN 104.5 this week, On3 Sports' Shea Dixon also added that LSU is still keeping contact with Bell and his camp as they push for the coveted signal-caller.
"Dia Bell they have been on forever out of American Heritage," Dixon said. "They've landed guys out of Fort Lauderdale before, but he's committed to Texas right now. It's going to take a flip."
LSU's quarterback room currently consists of returning starter Garrett Nussmeier alongside backups Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley. Ju'Juan Johnson recently made the switch from running back to quarterback as well.
Van Buren transferred to LSU in December after one season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs where he started in double-digit games in Starkville during the 2024 season.
The addition of the SEC signal-caller quickly became a development in Baton Rouge with the heir apparent to Nussmeier now on roster.
But it hasn't stopped the program from turning up the heat for 2026 signal-callers.
Brian Kelly and Co. did not sign a 2025 quarterback after Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America, flipped his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines in November.
Instead, the program utilized the resources necessary to add both Van Buren and double-digit signees via the Transfer Portal.
Now, with the 2025 Recruiting Cycle in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted focus to 2026 with multiple quarterbacks on their Big Board. That includes Bell.
The LSU Quarterback Big Board: 2026 Cycle Edition
The Major Flip Target: Oregon Commit Jonas Williams
Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East four-star quarterback Jonas Williams is a signal-caller LSU is keeping close tabs on despite being verbally committed to the Oregon Ducks.
The No. 1 rated prospect in Illinois, and No. 7 quarterback in America, Williams is a hot commodity on the recruiting scene in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The coveted quarterback recently wrapped up a junior campaign where he tossed for 2,926 yards and 42 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He completed 67.8 percent of his passes and logged another seven scores on the ground.
Now, after verbally committing to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in August of 2024, it hasn't stopped the top programs from reaching out to the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan remaining in contact with the prized quarterback.
“I really like Coach (Joe) Sloan,” Williams told On3 Sports. Sloan took a trip to visit with the coveted quarterback and his family when coaches were on the road last month.
“LSU is always a powerhouse in the SEC. Even though they had a down year this year they were still a good team. I expect and they have big expectations coming into next year. It’s a great offense, great staff and they always got dogs on the team.”
The Ducks hold the verbal commitment, but LSU and the USC Trojans are giving him something to think about, according to On3 Sports.
The Spring Visitor: Celina (Tex.) QB Bowe Bentley
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley is in the midst of a significant offseason with top programs in America extending offers his way.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior campaign where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws. He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
The youngster has now locked in four visits for the spring, according to Rivals, with LSU getting one of their own.
Bentley is expected to visit LSU in March, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan picked up the phone and dished out an offer to the prized 2026 star last Wednesday and immediately began putting in work for Bentley's services.
LSU has begun looking to find a signal-caller in both the 2026 and 2027 cycles with a flurry of offers being dished out.
Jake Fette: Top-5 Quarterback in America, Arizona State Commit
El Paso (Tex.) Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette has become a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Class with SEC programs beginning to extend scholarships his way.
Fette, a current Arizona State commit, has reeled in offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and other talented programs as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Now, LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has extended a scholarship offer to Fette with the Tigers getting in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils in September, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from remaining in contact.
The youngster burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2023 after throwing for over 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions on the season. He also ran for over 340 yards and an additional 13 scores.
Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2024 and he carried the momentum into a pivotal season for his recruitment.
The dynamic signal-caller tossed for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. He also added 589 yards and 11 more scores on the ground while showcasing his mobility.
Fette led his squad to an undefeated regular season in 2024 while becoming the "franchise quarterback" for Del Valle.
Now, despite remaining committed to Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils, other programs have turned up the heat with the LSU Tigers getting in the mix with an offer dished out.
