LSU Football: Tigers Pushing For Five-Star Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench
The LSU football staff continues its hot pursuit of coveted wide receiver Jaime Ffrench as he navigates a busy offseason of visits.
After a stretch of unofficial trips to the top programs in America, he's locked in an official visit to Baton Rouge for June 1, sources confirm to LSU Country. On3's Chad Simmons first reported the visit schedule.
Ffrench, the No. 5 wideout in the nation, ranks as a Top 30 prospect in the 2025 cycle with several programs in his ear.
For now, it appears the Texas Longhorns have taken the lead in Ffrench's recruitment, but LSU is coming in hot as the "No. 2" on his list, he told On3 Sports' Chad Simmons.
LSU will get the coveted wideout in town next month for an official visit.
The Tigers will get the first crack at Ffrench with Brian Kelly and Co. receiving the first official visit on the schedule.
The Visit Schedule:
LSU: June 1
Miami: June 7
Tennessee: June 13
Texas: June 21
With Ffrench locked in for an official visit, who else is on LSU's 2025 Wide Receiver Big Board?
The Wide Receiver Big Board:
Dakorien Moore: No. 1 Wide Receiver in America
Moore revealed his pledge to LSU in August of 2023 and has remained firm to his commitment ever since. He's remained locked in with Brian Kelly and the Tigers, but is certainly enjoying the recruitment process.
Now, a trio of schools are looking to flip him away from his commitment to LSU with Texas, Oregon and Ohio State making noise.
Last month, Moore traveled up to Ohio State for a visit with the Buckeyes staff, opting not to make the move to Baton Rouge for their Spring Game.
The decision raised eyebrows from some, but Moore cleared the air afterwards, confirming he is "1000% committed" to LSU.
It's clear the Tigers will be on red alert over the next handful of months until Moore puts pen to paper in December.
Kaliq Lockett: No. 2 Wide Receiver in America
Lockett made his way to Baton Rouge last month where he was accompanied by Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in the country, for a weekend stay.
The coveted wideout remained in town all weekend with sources believing the visit, "went really well" as the Tigers rise up his list.
Now, Lockett will make a return trip to LSU on May 31-June 2 for an official visit where he will be joined by several prized targets, but none bigger than DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 cycle.
We like where Lockett stands here as he continues checking out LSU. It'll be a battle for his services, but the Bayou Bengals are picking up steam.
Caleb Cunningham: No. 3 Wide Receiver in America
LSU already received a visit from Caleb Cunningham this spring with more wideouts expected to make their way in town over the next two months, but for the coveted target, it was a productive visit to campus.
The five-star Mississippi native was joined by a handful of the top recruits in the nation as he made his return trip to The Boot.
Cunningham took in a game day experience last fall, and after a positive visit, he's eyeing an official visit to Baton Rouge soon.
A few notes:
Wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton reeled in an impressive wide receiver haul last offseason and looks to be swinging for the fences once again. With a commitment from the top wideout already, and the No. 2 wide receiver set to be back for an official visit, it's clear his formula is working down South.
Moore, Cunningham and Lockett, the top three receivers in the country, all have LSU on their radar as they prepare to navigate an official visit schedule this summer and fall.
The Bayou Bengals will be fending off the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks for Moore's services down the stretch, but his pledge thus far is a major boost for LSU.
Another key note is that LSU already holds a pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, TaRon Francis. A player who programs covet on the recruiting trail, the Tigers went out and secured his services early.
Other LSU News:
LSU In Contact With Coveted UL-Monroe Defensive Tackle Adin Huntington
Brian Kelly: "We're Not in the Market of Buying Players" After LSU's Portal Struggles
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.