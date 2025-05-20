LSU Football Pushing for West Virginia Mountaineers, Michigan State Cornerback Target
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason as the program looks to bring the top talent in America to Baton Rouge.
After securing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in the nation, Kelly and Co. have carried the momentum into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Bayou Bengals currently hold the No. 1 class in the country headlined by Tristen Keys, the top-ranked wide receiver in the rising-senior class.
With nine pledges in the mix, LSU has the foundation set, but multiple prospects trending their way with a busy summer stretch ahead.
Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish cornerback Dezyrian Ellis remains a prospect that the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for.
Ellis comes in as one of the top cornerbacks in Louisiana despite playing both ways for his prep squad.
A do-it-all athlete, the Louisiana native is being recruited as a cornerback by the LSU Tigers.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder completed 115 of his 206 passes for 2,189 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while also rushing the ball 90 times for another 827 yards and 10 scores.
He was named the District 2-4A MVP and Class 4A All-State quarterback recognition.
But the Tigers will face multiple heavy-hitters this offseason as Ellis begins locking in on the contenders in his recruitment.
LSU, Michigan State, West Virginia and Houston, among others, have extended offers to the fast-rising Top-300 prospect.
But LSU is beginning to separate themselves from the pack with multiple predictions being logged this offseason. Jerit Roser from On3 Sports first placed his pick in February.
“J-Jettas (Justin Jefferson), Ja’Marr Chase, Derek Stingley (Jr.) and Odell (Beckham Jr.),” Ellis said of players that standout to him from LSU. “I remember watching guys like that growing up wearing that purple and gold, and I still look up to those guys…
"(Corey Raymond and Blake Baker extending an offer) means that I can be in those guys’ shoes one day, I can be like one of those guys — that I have the chance, and coach Corey believes that I have the chance.”
Now, as the offseason continues for Ellis, the LSU Tigers will continue turning up the heat for one of the top players in the Bayou State.
