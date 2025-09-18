LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-Ranked Running Back Committed to SEC Rival
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards was back in Baton Rouge for the LSU Tigers' SEC opener against the Florida Gators in Week 3.
Edwards, the No. 3 rated running back in America, revealed a commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies over the summer with Mike Elko and Co. ultimately earning the verbal pledge.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lone Star State native took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Colorado over the summer where the Aggies got over the hump to secure the commitment.
Despite a pledge to the Aggies, the LSU Tigers continue chipping away at the talented Top-5 running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Edwards was back in Baton Rouge last weekend for the program's SEC opener against the Florida Gators to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium.
"KJ Edwards - will he return to LSU or not? He told Sam Spiegelman he'll be back for the LSU game, but told me 12 hours later he's not taking another visit to LSU," Rivals Steve Wiltfong said.
"If he shows up to LSU, I think that's a true tell of exactly where they stand there with KJ Edwards moving forward."
Edwards took an official visit to LSU over the summer where the Tigers began making waves for the talented Texas native.
“It was great time in Death Valley and the staff flooded me and my family with genuine love the whole weekend and Coach Frank and Coach Kelly telling me I’m the only running back they’re recruiting in the nation and that should speak volumes on how bad they really want me and the impact I will make on the team since I can catch the ball, run it, and I’m a third down back so I can do it all and that’s how they picture me in their program," Edwards told Rivals after his official visit.
“Relationship is something I’m big on and although LSU came late they have been making up the best they can and showing the love to the family.”
During Edwards' 2024 season, he rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.
The coveted back showcased his dynamic ability as a receiving threat after also adding 30 receptions for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Across Edwards' first three seasons of prep ball, he has amassed more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging better than 11 yards per attempt, according to Rivals.
Now, with multiple visits to Baton Rouge in the rearview mirror, all focus turns towards if Edwards will make a return trip before the season ends as LSU makes a push to flip the Texas A&M commit.
