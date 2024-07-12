LSU Football Quarterback Commit Bryce Underwood Remains No. 1 Player in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene after landing a commitment from the No. 1 player in America, Bryce Underwood.
After revealing a decision in January, the top-ranked quarterback became one of the top players to commit to LSU in program history.
Now, after wrapping up his junior campaign, Underwood remains atop the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 player in the 2025 cycle.
According to both On3 Sports and 247Sports, the LSU commit is the best player in the country and has the chance to remain at the top once the current cycle wraps up.
For On3 Sports, Underwood has a legitimate chance at going wire-to-wire as the No. 1 overall prospect. He's stayed at the top slot since the 2025 class was launched and hasn't moved a spot.
Here are the evaluations from both recruiting sites:
The On3 Sports Evaluation:
"Bryce Underwood made an immediate impact on the varsity level as a freshman at Belleville (Michigan) High School. Underwood threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also added six rushing scores in his freshman season to lead Belleville to a state championship. Underwood was named the Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year after the stellar first season. He then led Belleville to a perfect 14-0 record and another state title in 2022. Underwood threw for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore. To make things even more impressive, Underwood could technically be a 2026 prospect, but he’s completing school early as part of the 2025 class."
The 247Sports Evaluation:
"For the better part of the past year, LSU commit Bryce Underwood has been billed as the 'can't-miss' quarterback prospect in the class of 2025, and for good reason," wrote 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins. "One of the youngest in the grade, Underwood has posted a 40-2 record over the past three years, accounting for 141 total touchdowns in the process. He's got a prototypical frame and he can beat defenses in a variety of different ways. Our opinion hasn't changed on Underwood.
"But as we have hinted over the past few months, Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair continues to make a case that he too has the goods. After an 'Alpha Dog' performance at the Elite 11 Finals, there was plenty of debate behind the scenes as to whether or not we should move St. Clair up to No. 1 in the rankings, but we ultimately decided to let the two battle it out over the next few months when the real football is played."
The Rundown:
Underwood remains a "generational" prospect as a signal-caller with LSU landing a commitment from the No. 1 player in America. He's stayed dialed in with the Tigers ever since announcing his pledge in January after taking zero visits this summer.
The top-ranked player will enroll in January and be eligible for spring football in 2025 with LSU ecstatic at what the impressive quarterback can provide the offense moving forward.
