LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's Younger Brother Earns Alabama Offer
Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier is quickly making a name for himself in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with powerhouse programs extending offers.
Nussmeier, the No. 3 rated signal-caller in his class, continues becoming a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with the "Who's Who" of college football remaining in contact.
The younger brother of LSU starting signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier is currently rated as a four-star prospect in the sophomore class with offers from LSU, North Carolina and Ole Miss, among several other top programs.
A 6-foot-3, 185-pound left-handed prospect, Nussmeier jumps off of the page in just his second year of high school.
The Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus High stud just wrapped up a big-time sophomore campaign with the top colleges flocking to check in on the youngster.
In September, it was Kelly and Co. pulling the trigger with the younger Nussmeier after extending a scholarship offer.
"It was cool, especially for it to happen on a game day. It's pretty special for him to get an offer from the place where I'm at," LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said in September. "When he tweeted out the offer and he used a picture of me as the offer, it’s pretty cool... I’m proud of him and the season he’s had so far."
[Colton] Nussmeier is carving out a path of his own as he quickly rises as one of the top quarterbacks in the Lone Star State, but it's clear the Tigers will be a force to be reckoned with in his recruiting process.
The family ties speak for themselves and Garrett will certainly allow his younger sibling to go about the process himself, but give a jab here and there about the development in Baton Rouge.
But expect Nussmeier to continue cruising up the recruiting rankings with the opportunity to play at just about any school of his choosing.
This week, it was Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide extending an offer to the Lone Star State standout.
It's the latest offer for the fast-rising signal-caller with Southeastern Conference programs getting in on the action quickly.
Nussmeier has recently reeled in offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Arizona Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among several others.
The dual-sport star is in the midst of his sophomore season on the hardwood for his prep basketball squad, but it hasn't stopped him from remaining a household name on the gridiron.
For now, it's [Garrett] Nussmeier carving out a legacy in Louisiana as the current signal-caller for the LSU Tigers, but his younger brother, Colton, will certainly have a chance to be an impactful player at the next level wherever he ultimately chooses to play ball.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.