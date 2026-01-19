LSU Football Receives Massive Update on No. 1 Available Transfer Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has emerged as the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

Seaton checks in as the No. 4 overall transfer in the market with the LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and Oregon Ducks pushing for his commitment as the schools to know in his process - as it currently stands.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder is coming off of back-to-back dynamite seasons in Boulder after Deion Sanders and Co. tossed their youngster in the mix where he quickly made his presence felt for the Big 12 program.

Seaton started in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors across a strong debut campaign under Sanders and the Buffaloes.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where the coveted offensive tackle then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, according to PFF.

Now, Seaton is the most prized player remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers emerging as the school to know in his process.

#LSU is hosting the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Jordan Seaton.



The 6’5, 330-pound Colorado transfer is the top available player in the market with Lane Kiffin rolling out the red carpet.



Now, a tour of Death Valley under the lights.



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/jButMfifP7 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 19, 2026

After visits to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, Seaton boarded a flight to make his way over to Baton Rouge for a check-in with the LSU Tigers.

Seaton arrived in the Bayou State on Sunday afternoon where he soaked in the scenes of Tiger Stadium, spent time with Kiffin, and more across his first day in town.

Heading into Monday, the Colorado transfer had a jam-packed day in the Bayou State with Kiffin and Co. set to wrap up the visit with a dinner at Supper Club - one of the nicest restaurants in Baton Rouge.

Jordan Seaton’s dinner Monday night has been canceled, source confirms. https://t.co/Jd4e4hbCrU — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 19, 2026

But an early report from 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge stated that the dinner was called off with buzz swirling surrounding Seaton's visit plans to see Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

Now, there's a new update on Seaton via 104.5 ESPN as the LSU Tigers continue pushing for his commitment.

"NEW: Source confirms No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton is still on his LSU visit. He did not leave for Oregon Monday morning. Tigers pushing for his commitment," according to Matt Moscona.

NEW: Source confirms No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton is still on his LSU visit. He did not leave for Oregon Monday morning. Tigers pushing for his commitment.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 19, 2026

The Tigers remain firmly in the race for the elite prospect, and with Seaton remaining in Baton Rouge as it currently stands, it puts the program in a strong spot - it would appear.

LSU will begin classes on Tuesday with the ideal scenario being that Seaton shuts things down with the Tigers and inks a deal with the program, but it's clear Oregon is lingering in the background as he evaluates his options.

