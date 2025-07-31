LSU Football Receives Prediction to Land Commitment From Nation's Top Cornerback
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have attacked the recruiting trail this offseason with the program entering the mix for multiple blue-chip prospects.
After landing commitments from the No. 1 wide receiver in America and No. 1 athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, the program has now begun dipping into the 2027 class.
The most recent offer went out to Las Vegas (Nev.) four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp with the LSU program making the call this week.
Stepp, the No. 3 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has garnered interest from the "Who's Who" of college football following his sophomore season with multiple schools in pursuit.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers entering the mix after secondary coach Corey Raymond made the call on Tuesday.
The No. 1 overall player in Nevada has become one of the top prospects on the West Coast with LSU extending an offer to the fast-riser.
Stepp is the prototypical target for Raymond with the sought-after defensive back's physical tools jumping off of the screen.
A long, rangy 6-foot-3 cornerback, Stepp has the ideal size and physical makeup the Tigers have recruited with Raymond on staff in Baton Rouge.
Now, he's earned an offer with a slew of schools in the mix as he gears up for his junior campaign at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman.
“I want to be somewhere I am valued,” Stepp told Rivals. “Finding a school that I can go into and make a difference is important too.
"The position coach that has my best interest in mind is key as well. I want to find that place where I can excel.”
Now, the LSU Tigers are trending for the talented prospect with the program receiving a prediction to land Stepp.
247Sports' Blair Angulo has logged a pick in favor of Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers to land a commitment for the sought-after 2027 prospect.
It remains early in the rising-junior's process, but the Bayou Bengals are an early force in Stepp's recruitment heading into the 2025 season.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.