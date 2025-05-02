LSU Football Receives Prediction to Secure Commitment From No. 1 Transfer Safety
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff continue their pursuit of the top-ranked available transfer in the portal with Houston safety A.J. Haulcy set to visit Baton Rouge.
Haulcy, the No. 1 rated player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is down to three schools with the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and SMU Mustangs in the mix.
After a visit to Coral Gables earlier this week, the expectation was that Mario Cristobal's staff was chipping away at the Houston Cougars transfer.
Now, after departing the Sunshine State without a deal in place, it's the LSU Tigers that are beginning to emerge as serious contenders in the "Haulcy Sweepstakes" heading into the weekend.
Haulcy will arrive in Baton Rouge on Sunday for a visit with Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. The Baton Rouge Advocate first reported the visit.
LSU is trending for the talented safety with the predictions beginning to roll in for the program to win out for his services.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong recently logged predictions in favor of the LSU Tigers securing a commitment for the top-ranked available transfer.
Following a standout 2024 campaign, Haulcy has received significant interest in the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers standing alongside the Miami Hurricanes as contenders.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Now, in what has become an LSU versus Miami battle down the stretch, it's the Tigers that are pulling away with Haulcy set to visit Baton Rouge on Friday with the program looking to seal the deal.
