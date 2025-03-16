LSU Football Remaining In Contact With Five-Star Texas Longhorns Quarterback Commit
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star quarterback Dia Bell remains a coveted target for the LSU Tigers despite verbally committing to the Texas Longhorns last June.
Bell went public with a decision after taking several visits over the summer with the Brian Kelly's program receiving one as well.
It's no secret LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan is a recruiting guru, and despite missing on Bell over the summer, he remains in his ear.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Sunshine State ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in America with an offer list that includes the "Who's Who" of college football.
LSU, Alabama, Texas and most recently Georgia have all extended scholarships to Bell throughout his process on the recruiting scene.
Bell is the son of former NBA star Raja Bell, and despite handling business on the court, his bread and butter is on the gridiron.
“My dad always encouraged me to play all sports so I could figure out what I liked the best,” Bell told Sports Illustrated prior to his junior season. “I played soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball and football when I was younger. My dad said that he would support me in whatever my passion was. Sports or not.
"I always liked both football and basketball growing up. My family are big football fans. My grandfather played wide receiver in college and worked in the athletic department at the University of Miami when they were winning national championships. I put on pads for the first time when I was in third grade, and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
After throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in high school, it was clear football was his calling with multiple Power Four schools turning up the heat for his services.
The Texas Longhorns hold the commitment, but LSU and Georgia remain in his ear, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
During a segment on ESPN 104.5 last month, On3 Sports' Shea Dixon also added that LSU is still keeping contact with Bell and his camp as they push for the coveted signal-caller.
"Dia Bell they have been on forever out of American Heritage," Dixon said. "They've landed guys out of Fort Lauderdale before, but he's committed to Texas right now. It's going to take a flip."
For the Tigers, they've continued diving into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle in search of a quarterback to join the program.
This Weekend's Visitor: Bowe Bentley
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley will be one of double-digit priority prospects in Baton Rouge this weekend taking in the scenes of Spring Camp.
Bentley, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive offseason with multiple schools expressing interest.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from a myriad of programs including Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
The youngster has now locked in five visits for the spring, according to On3 Sports, with LSU getting one of their own.
Bentley will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for a visit.
The Visit Schedule:
- Oklahoma Sooners: March 8
- LSU Tigers: March 15
- Ohio State: March 19
- Florida State Seminoles: March 22
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: March 29
