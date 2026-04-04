LSU Football's No. 1 Commit Takes Visit to ACC Program Amid Aggressive Flip Pursuit

Irmo (S.C.) five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant continues exploring options this offseason despite revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January.

Bryant checks in as the No. 4 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast fighting to flip him away from the Bayou Bengals ahead of his senior campaign in South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Miami Hurricanes with the trio of programs eyeing the coveted defender amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

But it's LSU that holds the verbal commitment with Bryant logging a visit back to Baton Rouge last weekend as defensive line coach Sterling Lucas and the LSU staff on defense keeps a foot on the gas.

"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant on X.

"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."

Bryant is keeping options open this offseason despite his LSU commitment.

The South Carolina native is currently in Coral Gables on an unofficial visit with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes as the ACC program keeps a foot on the gas for the top-five edge rusher in America.

Elite recruits arrived at Miami this morning, including LSU EDGE commit Jaiden Bryant (@jboog24_), the No. 14 overall prospect nationally. They will take in practice before the pool party.



Observations from my time on campus #GoCanes: https://t.co/3hnA0sUc2Y pic.twitter.com/MHe8EBE53k — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) April 4, 2026

The Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies have emerged as two schools that are making an aggressive flip pursuit for Bryant, but Kiffin and Co. remain in the driver's seat with the verbal commitment locked in.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, LSU will get Bryant back to town on an official visit this summer as the program looks to put the final touches on one of the top prospects in America.

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