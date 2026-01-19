LSU Football’s Portal Class Surges to No. 1 as Lane Kiffin Targets Top Transfers
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after assembling the No. 1 class in America headlined by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.
Once Leavitt put pen to paper with the Bayou Bengals, it jumpstarted a historic run for Kiffin and Co. with the program inking the No. 1 overall player in this year's portal cycle.
From there, the ripple effect started with LSU now signing seven transfers in the Top-100, four Top-50 wide receivers, and multiple immediate impact weapons on both sides of the ball.
Kiffin called his shot during his introductory press conference after reiterating the financial commitment LSU has under new leadership with it on full display across the two-week portal window.
“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.
"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.
“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”
Now, LSU has its focus on adding multiple top prospects in the market - incuding Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton - the No. 1 available player in the market and No. 4 overall transfer in this year's cycle.
Seaton is being courted by the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and LSU Tigers with a visit to Oregon also on the docket as Kiffin looks to make his presence felt with the top transfer currently in Baton Rouge on a visit.
LSU will also sit back and await the final verdict on the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal, Princewill Umanmielen, as the Ole Miss Rebels look to keep him in Oxford amid a paperwork standoff.
Kiffin and Co. have added over 35 transfers via the portal. Who's in? Which players make up the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America?
The Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's in?
Quarterback (3):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (4):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (2):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks
Offensive Line (8):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels
Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears
Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Linebacker (1):
TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Safety (3):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes
Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
