LSU Football’s Portal Class Surges to No. 1 as Lane Kiffin Targets Top Transfers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after assembling the No. 1 class in America headlined by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Once Leavitt put pen to paper with the Bayou Bengals, it jumpstarted a historic run for Kiffin and Co. with the program inking the No. 1 overall player in this year's portal cycle.

From there, the ripple effect started with LSU now signing seven transfers in the Top-100, four Top-50 wide receivers, and multiple immediate impact weapons on both sides of the ball.

Kiffin called his shot during his introductory press conference after reiterating the financial commitment LSU has under new leadership with it on full display across the two-week portal window.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, LSU has its focus on adding multiple top prospects in the market - incuding Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton - the No. 1 available player in the market and No. 4 overall transfer in this year's cycle.

Seaton is being courted by the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and LSU Tigers with a visit to Oregon also on the docket as Kiffin looks to make his presence felt with the top transfer currently in Baton Rouge on a visit.

LSU will also sit back and await the final verdict on the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal, Princewill Umanmielen, as the Ole Miss Rebels look to keep him in Oxford amid a paperwork standoff.

Kiffin and Co. have added over 35 transfers via the portal. Who's in? Which players make up the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America?

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's in?

Quarterback (3):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (4):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (2):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Offensive Line (8):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Linebacker (1):

TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Safety (3):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes

Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

