LSU Football's Search for a Transfer Quarterback Includes USC and Colorado Prospects

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the program's class surges to the No. 1 spot in America.

The Bayou Bengals enjoyed a strong first 10 days of the portal window with a pair of talented quarterbacks signing the dotted line with the program, but with Kiffin in search of one more scholarship signal-caller to join the team for the 2026 season, there is work to be done.

LSU hosted a former five-star prospect over the weekend and will bring in another Big 12 quarterback this week for an official visit once the NCAA Transfer Portal Dead Period is lifted.

Who's signed with LSU? Which quarterback targets are on the board?

The Signees: Transfer Edition

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. landing their signal-caller for the 2026 season on Monday.

The coveted quarterback didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He had his money year in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program under Kenny Dillingham and Co.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff in a historic year for the program in Tempe.

But the veteran signal-caller has now made his move with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers officially landing the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal after putting pen to paper on Monday night.

No. 2: QB Landen Clark - Elon

The FCS All-American checks in as a Top-100 quarterback in the market with the Bayou Bengals, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, and James Madison Dukes emerging as the schools to know in his process.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

The LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines were two schools keeping close tabs on Clark, but a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge over the weekend sealed the deal for Kiffin and Co.

The Targets to Know:

No. 1: QB Husan Longstreet - USC

Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans.

During his lone year in Los Angeles, he completed 13-of-15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

Longstreet visited Baton Rouge last weekend with Kiffin and Co. keeping tabs on the elite signal-caller.

No. 2: QB Ryan Staub - Colorado

The LSU Tigers are expected to host Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub for a visit to Baton Rouge this week, according to LouisianaSports.net.

Staub signed with Deion Sanders and Co. as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he has spent the last three seasons in Boulder as a backup signal-caller.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder took a redshirt year in 2024 prior to seeing his workload increase as a redshirt-sophomore in 2025 - finishing the season with 427 passing yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Now, with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Staub is in search of a new home where he has received interest from the Ohio State Buckeyes and Kentucky Wildcats since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU has signed its franchise quarterback in Sam Leavitt after making things official - along with Elon signal-caller Landen Clark - but the program remains in search of one more scholarship player to round out the room.

