LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Rises To No. 1 Spot Amid Sam Leavitt Commitment
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have surged to the No. 1 spot in the Transfer Portal rankings after the program landed a commitment from Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on Monday morning.
Leavitt checks in as the top overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with his pledge lifting LSU from a top-five class to the No. 1 spot as the Bayou Bengals continue their dominance in the free agent market.
Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the new shot-caller of the program had zero worries surrounding the portal window with an understanding that the Tigers would send shockwaves across the two-week stretch.
"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.
Now, LSU flaunts the No. 1 class in the Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, with the Bayou Bengals reloading the roster in Baton Rouge for Kiffin's first season at the helm of the program.
The Transfer Portal Tracker:
Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
