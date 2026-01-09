LSU Football Secures Commitment From Promising Louisiana Wide Receiver in Portal

McNeese State wide receiver Josh Jackson has revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after a visit to Baton Rouge, he announced on Friday afternoon.

Jackson checks in as a Top-200 wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal after making the decision to enter the market after one season in Lake Charles (La.) where Kiffin and Co. have now swooped in to land his services.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is coming off of a freshman campaign where he logged 20 receptions for 258 yards across his first season at the collegiate level.

Now, the New Orleans native has made his move after receiving significant interest in the free agent market with the Bayou Bengals ultimately winning out for his services.

Jackson is the second wide receiver the LSU Tigers have landed on Friday after Illinois pass-catcher Malik Elzy revealed his decision just 30 minutes before Jackson.

Elzy made the decision to depart the Fighting Illini after three seasons with LSU quickly emerging as the school to watch in his process where he's now verbally pledged to Kiffin and Co.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder logged 16 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns across three seasons with Illinois.

Now, he's eyeing a fresh start with the Bayou Bengals where LSU has now signed six wide receivers to the current Transfer Portal haul.

The SEC Name to Know: Eugene Wilson

LSU landed a commitment from Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson on Wednesday after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.

Wilson signed with the Gators as a headliner in the program's 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville.

He impacted the program as a true freshman after starting in seven games that season where Wilson finished with a team-high six touchdown catches - coming in at second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Lane Kiffin and Co. continue stacking experienced wideouts via the portal.



- Jayce Brown: 115 career catches for 1,972 yards + 13 TDS

- Eugene Wilson: 107 catches for 1,043 yards + 10 TDS

- Jackson Harris: 55 catches for 1,049 yards + 13 TDs#LSU is reloading at wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/3mc8ZDvthj — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 7, 2026

After dealing with the injury bug across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Wilson took a step back in 2025 where he now gets a fresh start under Kiffin in Baton Rouge with significant potential in his scene,

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is compiled 107 receptions for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns across three seasons where he now looks to make his presence felt in the Bayou State.

