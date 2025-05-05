LSU Football Secures Commitment From No. 1 Available Player in the Transfer Portal

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 1 safety in the Transfer Portal: A.J. Haulcy.



The 6’0, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, 7 PBUs and 5 INTs last season on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.



Brian Kelly and Co. are all in on the 2025 season.



