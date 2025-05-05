LSU Football Secures Commitment From No. 1 Available Player in the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Houston Cougars safety A.J. Haulcy, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Haulcy, the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career year in the Lone Star State after earning All-Conference honors.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to a First Team All-Big 12 selection.
The prized defensive back garnered interest from the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels and SMU Mustangs, among several others, in the portal before shutting down his process.
Haulcy took an official visit to check in with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes on Monday to begin a 48-hour stay in the Sunshine State.
Following the red carpet treatment in Miami where Haulcy was wined and dined, met up with iconic rapper Rick Ross and received a police escort through the city, he departed without a deal in place.
Then, Kelly and the Bayou Bengals came in with the program quickly emerging as serious contenders in his recruitment process.
Now, Haulcy has gone public with a commitment decision after revealing a pledge to the Tigers.
LSU now adds the top-ranked player available in the free agent market with Kelly and Co. continuing to stack talent this offseason.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with Haulcy providing additional help in the secondary.
The program added North Carolina State safety Tamarcus Cooley via the portal during the spring window with Haulcy set to join the talented ACC defender.
LSU also brought in coveted cornerbacks Mansoor Delane [Virginia Tech] and Ja'Keem Jackson] this offseason.
With Haulcy in the mix, and LSU upping the ante to bring in the safety during the spring window, it's become even more apparent the program is going "all in" for the 2025 season.
Kelly and Co. have now added 18 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple immediate impact pieces being added to the roster in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.